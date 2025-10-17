Coca-Cola, Rizq continue flood-relief drive successfully

ISLAMABAD: The Coca-Cola Foundation and The Coca-Cola System, in partnership with Rizq, successfully continued flood-relief drive across the country.

The relief convoy had begun its journey weeks earlier in Jhang, carrying ration hampers filled with flour, lentils, sugar, and oil. Kabirwala was the next stop-one of the hardest-hit towns in Khanewal District.

From Jhang to Kabirwala, and onward to the mountains of KP and GB, Coca-Cola and Rizq continue their flood relief journey, standing beside families as they rebuild their lives with dignity.

Musa Aamir, Founder of Rizq, traveled with Rizq’s flood-relief convoy.

Thousands of families have received monthly food packs, clean water, and warmth before winter. Yet, it’s the shared moments around a community dastarkhwan that truly capture the spirit of togetherness; where volunteers, families, and children sit side by side, sharing food, comfort, and hope after months of hardship.

Speaking at the distribution drive at Kabirwala, Sami Wahid, General Manager Coca-Cola Pakistan, shared that the courage and resilience of these communities continue to inspire the relief drive— a testament to what collective compassion can achieve.

