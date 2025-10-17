Rs 135bn scam: Legal action taken against 5 PCSIR lab officials

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology was informed that legal proceedings have been initiated against five officers of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) lab for their alleged involvement in a massive Rs.135 billion scam linked to the import of highly inflammable and hazardous petrol adulterants.

The committee met with Senator Kamil Ali Agha in the chair at Parliament House on Thursday. The session was attended by Senator Husna Bano, Senator Nasir Mehmood, and Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto. Federal Minister for Science and Technology, the Federal Secretary of Science and Technology, and the Chairman of PCSIR also attended the meeting.

The meeting took up critical issues surrounding transparency, accountability, and performance in the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR). A detailed agenda was addressed, including irregularities in laboratory testing, a multi-billion-rupee scam, and updates on a key international collaboration project.

The committee discussed a scam of Rs.135 billion involving the import of highly inflammable and dangerous petrol adulterants, with the involvement of officials from PCSIR Labs, Quetta.

The Ministry told the Committee that an internal inquiry was conducted by PCSIR, identifying five officers: (1) Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Director (BS-20) (Retired), (2) Zaheer-ud-Din, Sr. Scientific Officer (BS-18) (Retired), (3) Junaid Ahmed, Scientific Officer (BS-17), (4) Hiba Amanat Ali, Scientific Officer (BS-17) and (5) Muhammad Ajmal, Exp Officer/ILO (BS-17).

The Federal Secretary of Science and Technology has referred these officers for legal action. He said that disciplinary action has already been taken against the three in-service officers, while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was formally requested on October 15, 2025, to initiate criminal proceedings against the two retired officials.

Chairman Kamil Ali Agha emphasized, “This is a case of grave financial misconduct and a threat to national safety. The Committee demands full accountability. The Ministry must ensure timely action and submit a compliance report to this committee.”

A central focus of the meeting was the implementation status of recommendations made by the Committee in its August 27, 2025, meeting. Chief among these was the controversial Test Report No. GET04-11/07 issued by the PCSIR Laboratories Complex, Lahore, concerning a sample of Betel Nuts.

Committee members were informed that the test report had sparked serious concerns regarding its authenticity and reliability. It was revealed that internal technical faults, professional rivalries, ego clashes, and disputes over seniority may have influenced the outcome of the testing process—placing public health and safety at significant risk.

Chairman Senator Kamil Ali Agha stated “We cannot overlook the fact that public safety is at stake. It is still not determined whether the lab is at fault or not. This raises serious questions—either the testing procedures are flawed, or results are being manipulated.”

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology informed the committee that the Prime Minister has also taken notice of the matter, recommending that pre-shipment tests be conducted in the future by either PCSIR or a classified, independent laboratory.

In concurrence, the Chairman added, “We will also recommend pre-shipment testing. However, the key question remains unanswered—who is responsible for this disparity? A detailed inquiry must be conducted to identify the reasons behind the conflicting test results and report back to the Committee.”

The Committee was briefed on the Pak-Korea Research Lab Project for Solar Panels, being implemented. Installation of equipment completed in April 2025. It was apprised that some components were transported to Korea for annual calibration and are expected back in October 2025. Korean experts will visit PCRET at the end of October 2025 to complete commissioning of the lab

Senator Agha appreciated the bilateral collaboration and directed the ministry to ensure timely completion, emphasizing the importance of indigenous solar panel production for Pakistan’s energy future.

