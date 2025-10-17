Markets Print 2025-10-17
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 16, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 164,444.72
High: 166,864.9
Low: 164,261.65
Net Change: 1,241.66
Volume (000): 1,390,468
Value (000): 34,332,496
Makt Cap (000) 4,897,275,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,237.11
NET CH (-) 21.89
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,083.46
NET CH (-) 112.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 50,301.72
NET CH (-) 277.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,016.11
NET CH (+) 89.43
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,171.30
NET CH (-) 86.71
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,908.53
NET CH (-) 56.07
------------------------------------
As on: 16-October-2025
====================================
