KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 16, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 164,444.72 High: 166,864.9 Low: 164,261.65 Net Change: 1,241.66 Volume (000): 1,390,468 Value (000): 34,332,496 Makt Cap (000) 4,897,275,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,237.11 NET CH (-) 21.89 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,083.46 NET CH (-) 112.12 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 50,301.72 NET CH (-) 277.42 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,016.11 NET CH (+) 89.43 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,171.30 NET CH (-) 86.71 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,908.53 NET CH (-) 56.07 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-October-2025 ====================================

