P@SHA, HUB47 MoU to connect Pakistan’s startups with international markets

  • Purpose of MoU is to 'strengthen innovation, advance entrepreneurship, and create new opportunities for startups'
BR Web Desk Published 16 Oct, 2025 03:59pm

The Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA) announced Thursday it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HUB47 - an incubation & network support system empowering Pakistani startups and entrepreneurs in the UAE.

On a LinkedIn post, P@SHA said this is “a significant milestone for Pakistani startups and entrepreneurs as they prepare for a global future.”

It explained that the purpose of this MoU is to strengthen innovation, advance entrepreneurship, and create new opportunities for startups by connecting Pakistan’s tech sector with international markets.

The signing took place during GITEX Dubai 2025.

“With this partnership, P@SHA and HUB47 aim to empower Pakistan’s startup community, drive innovation, and open global avenues for local entrepreneurs, paving the way for a stronger and more connected digital future,” P@SHA said.

