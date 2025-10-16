BML 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.84%)
Sports

Pakistan claim second spot in World Test Championship after victory over Proteas

  • Pakistan, South Africa to face off in series decider on October 20
BR Web Desk Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 01:19pm
Pakistani players celebrate after taking a wicket of South Africa during the opening Test match on October 15, 2025. Photo: Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

With a winning start to the two-Test series at home, the Shan Masood-led side leap to the second spot in the World Test Championship standings.

A 93-run win over defending champions South Africa in Lahore has helped Pakistan kickstart their World Test Championship cycle in style, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a media release.

“The win in their opening game of the 2025/27 cycle sees the sub-continent side surge past Bangladesh, England, India and Sri Lanka to claim the second spot in the nine-team standings with 100 PCT and 12 points,” it said.

Meanwhile, still sitting atop the nine-team standings are 2023 champions, Australia, who have the bragging rights from three wins off as many outings.

Speaking on a successful beginning to their WTC campaign, Pakistan captain Shan Masood said, “I think you always have to start well. It’s a great opportunity playing the team that won the previous (World) Test Championship (cycle).

“We are very excited to be back home, to be playing Test cricket, and to start off with a win. I think that’s a great start. We’ve closed it off here today, and we’re onto the next one.”

Pakistan take first test with 93-run victory over South Africa

Having won the toss and elected to bat first in the first of two Tests, Pakistan piled on an impressive 378 in the first innings, courtesy of standout batting efforts from Imam-ul-Haq (93), Salman Agha (93), skipper Shan Masood (76), and Mohammad Rizwan (75).

In response, for the Proteas, Tony de Zorzi notched his second Test hundred, a resolute display that saw him bat for 104 runs off 171 deliveries. Opener Ryan Rickelton would also put up another priceless 71 runs.

However, Noman Ali’s dexterous spin-bowling saw Pakistan acquire a 109-run first-innings lead as the left-arm spinner nabbed a six-wicket haul.

South Africa would hit back hard with the ball as Senuran Muthusamy (5/57) and Simon Harmer (4/51) made most of the spinning conditions.

Chasing 277, the visitors were unable to get the partnerships going as Noman Ali and Shaheen Shah Africai notched four wickets each to dismiss the opposition for 167.

The two teams will square off in the second Test and the series decider starting October 20 in Rawalpindi.

