Oct 15, 2025
Sports

Pakistan take first Test with 93-run victory over South Africa

AFP Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 01:57pm

LAHORE: Pakistan secured a 93-run victory over South Africa on the fourth day of the first Test, taking the eight wickets needed on Wednesday to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali completed a 10-wicket haul and seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi took the last three wickets as South Africa, who were 51-2 overnight, were dismissed for 183 in the middle session.

The slow and deteriorating wicket proved far too Testing for the tourists although Dewald Brevis offered them hope as he bludgeoned a quick-fire half century.

Next week’s second Test will be played in Rawalpindi.

Shaheen Shah Afridi Ryan Rickelton Noman Ali Pakistan vs South Africa Test series Dewald Brevis

