Israel says preparations to open Rafah crossing underway with Egypt, date to be announced later

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2025 01:01pm
OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s military aid agency COGAT said on Thursday preparations are ongoing with Egypt to open the major Rafah border crossing with Gaza for the movement of people, with the date to be announced at a later stage.

Israel had earlier warned it could keep Rafah shut and reduce aid into the Palestinian enclave as Hamas, it said, was returning the bodies of dead hostages too slowly, underlining the risks to a ceasefire that halted two years of devastating war and saw all living hostages held by Hamas released.

COGAT, the arm of the Israeli military that oversees aid flows into the Gaza Strip, said humanitarian aid continued to enter the territory via the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel, and at other crossings.

Hamas official says disarmament ‘out of the question’

“It should be emphasised that humanitarian aid will not pass through the Rafah crossing. This was never agreed upon at any stage,” COGAT added in a statement sent to Reuters.

Two sources had told Reuters on Wednesday that the Rafah crossing was expected to open for people on Thursday.

