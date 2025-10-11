BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Oct 11, 2025
Hamas official says disarmament ‘out of the question’

AFP Published 11 Oct, 2025 09:27pm
Israel declared a ceasefire in Gaza and began to pull back its forces on October 10, as tens of thousands of exhausted Palestinians made their way back to their devastated homes. Photo: AFP
DOHA: Hamas’s disarmament as part of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza is “out of the question”, a Hamas official told AFP on Saturday.

“The proposed weapons handover is out of the question and not negotiable,” the official said.

The US president has indicated the issue of Hamas surrendering its weapons would be addressed in the second phase of the peace plan.

The 20-point plan promises amnesty to Hamas members who decommission their weapons and says they will be allowed to leave Gaza.

Palestinians return to devastated Gaza City as truce holds

The Hamas official was speaking as a ceasefire holds in Gaza ahead of Monday’s 72-hour deadline for the release of Israeli hostages held since Gaza war started.

Hamas’s disarmament and the pullback of Israeli forces are seen as key sticking points for Trump’s plan despite rising hopes for the end of two years of devastating war.

