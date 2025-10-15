BML 7.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Gold prices in Pakistan soar to another record high

BR Web Desk Published 15 Oct, 2025 12:39pm

Gold prices in Pakistan climbed to another record high on Wednesday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs440,900, a new all-time high, after an increase of Rs5,800 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs378,000 after it accumulated Rs4,972.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs435,100, a new all-time high, after an increase of Rs6,900 during the day.

As per APGJSA, the international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $4,198 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $58.

Similarly, silver price per tola increased by Rs90 to reach Rs5,337.

Meanwhile, international gold rose to a fresh high just shy of the $4,200-per-ounce level on Wednesday, buoyed by rising expectations of further U.S. rate cuts, while renewed US-China trade worries also boosted safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $4,173.56 per ounce, as of 0252 GMT, after hitting a record high of 4,186.68 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.7% to $4,192.90

