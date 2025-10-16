BML 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
BOP 35.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
CPHL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.4%)
DCL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
DGKC 245.55 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.56%)
FCCL 57.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
FFL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.37%)
GCIL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.71%)
HUBC 218.39 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.16%)
KEL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.08%)
MLCF 103.71 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.21%)
NBP 211.90 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.63%)
PAEL 56.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.73%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.25%)
PPL 184.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PREMA 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PRL 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.46%)
PTC 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.42%)
SNGP 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.64%)
SSGC 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.76%)
TELE 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.85%)
TPLP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
TREET 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.22%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.3%)
BR100 17,469 Increased By 105.2 (0.61%)
BR30 55,780 Increased By 584.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 166,451 Increased By 764.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 51,080 Increased By 156.7 (0.31%)
Sports

Alcaraz defends exhibition events as a relief from the tour grind

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2025 10:51am

World number one Carlos Alcaraz has defended his decision to play in the lucrative Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia after previously saying he would consider skipping ATP Tour events to prioritise his health due to a crowded schedule.

The men’s and women’s circuits, which run across 11 months with extended formats at several tournaments, have come under fresh scrutiny during the “Asian swing”, where extreme heat and humidity contributed to a spate of injuries and withdrawals.

The Professional Tennis Players’ Association filed a lawsuit against the sport’s governing bodies in March, calling the scheduling situation “unsustainable”.

After winning the Tokyo title last month despite playing with an ankle injury, Alcaraz withdrew from the next event in Shanghai, saying he needed time to recover.

His decision to play in the Six Kings Slam, which offers a reported $1.5 million in appearance money with a winner’s cheque of $6 million, stoked plenty of criticism from fans.

“It’s a different format, different situation playing exhibitions than official tournaments, 15-16 days in row, having such a high focus and demanding physically,” six-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz said.

“We’re just having fun for one or two days and playing some tennis, and that’s great, and why we choose the exhibitions.”

Last year’s champion Jannik Sinner is also playing in the Riyadh exhibition event following the world number two’s early exit in Shanghai due to cramp.

“I understand (the criticism), but sometimes people don’t understand us, our opinions,” Alcaraz added.

“It’s not really demanding mentally (compared to) when we’re having such long events like two weeks or two and a half weeks.”

Alcaraz, who received a bye to the semi-finals and takes on Taylor Fritz later on Thursday, said his ankle had still not fully recovered.

“I don’t feel 100% and the doubts are there when I’m moving on court, but it has improved a lot and I’m going to compete and perform well in the Six Kings Slam,” he said.

