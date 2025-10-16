BML 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
CNERGY 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
CPHL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.51%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 245.55 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.56%)
FCCL 57.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
FFL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
GCIL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.71%)
HUBC 218.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
KEL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.26%)
MLCF 103.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.2%)
NBP 212.20 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.77%)
PAEL 56.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.73%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
PPL 184.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.52%)
PRL 37.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.59%)
PTC 38.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.21%)
SNGP 132.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.45%)
SSGC 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
TELE 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.14%)
TPLP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
TREET 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
TRG 76.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.02%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.3%)
BR100 17,469 Increased By 105.2 (0.61%)
BR30 55,780 Increased By 584.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 166,426 Increased By 739.5 (0.45%)
KSE30 51,071 Increased By 147.9 (0.29%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Amreli Steels executes MRA to improve liquidity

BR Web Desk Published 16 Oct, 2025 10:07am

Amreli Steels Limited announced on Thursday that it had signed and executed the Master Restructuring Agreement (MRA), allied documents, agreements, and banking syndicates.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

It said that the agreement was executed with Bank Alfalah Limited acting as the lead bank and Pak Brunei Investment Company Limited serving as the agent and security agent.

“This execution marks a significant milestone for the company, signifying the culmination of a collaborative effort between Amreli Steels and its financial partners,” the notice read.

It added that the restructuring will result in several key benefits, including improved liquidity and cash flow and sustainable operations.

It will also result in increased capacity utilisation, reduced financial and operational costs.

Last month, the Board of Directors had approved the terms and conditions of the restructured facilities by means of a term sheet, the Master Restructuring Agreement (MRA).

Amreli Steels Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1984 and was converted into a public company in 2009.

The principal activity of ASTL is the manufacturing and sale of steel bars and billets.

PSX Amreli Steels PSX notice PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Amreli Steels executes MRA to improve liquidity

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points in early trade

Aurangzeb briefs Saudi counterpart on PIA, airport privatization drive

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

Oil prices up 1% after Trump says India promised to stop buying Russian oil

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

Read more stories