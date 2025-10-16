BML 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
CNERGY 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
CPHL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.51%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 245.55 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.56%)
FCCL 57.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
FFL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
GCIL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.71%)
HUBC 218.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
KEL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.26%)
MLCF 103.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.2%)
NBP 212.20 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.77%)
PAEL 56.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.73%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
PPL 184.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.52%)
PRL 37.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.59%)
PTC 38.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.21%)
SNGP 132.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.45%)
SSGC 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
TELE 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.14%)
TPLP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
TREET 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
TRG 76.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.02%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.3%)
BR100 17,469 Increased By 105.2 (0.61%)
BR30 55,780 Increased By 584.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 166,426 Increased By 739.5 (0.45%)
KSE30 51,071 Increased By 147.9 (0.29%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices up 1% after Trump says India promised to stop buying Russian oil

  • Brent crude futures rose 57 cents, or 0.9%, to $62.48 a barrel
Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2025 08:06am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices rose by around 1% in early trade on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged his country would stop buying oil from Russia, which supplies about one-third of its imports.

Brent crude futures rose 57 cents, or 0.9%, to $62.48 a barrel at 0046 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures also added 0.9%, or 54 cents, to trade at $58.81.

Both contracts touched their lowest since early May in the previous session on U.S.-China trade tensions and after the International Energy Agency warned of a big surplus next year as OPEC+ producers and rivals lift output amid weak demand.

Trump said on Wednesday that India would halt oil purchases from its top supplier Russia, and the U.S. would next try to get China to do the same as Washington intensifies efforts to cut off Moscow’s energy revenues and pressure it to negotiate a peace deal in Ukraine.

India and China are the two top buyers of Russian seaborne crude exports, which are sanctioned by the U.S. and European Union. For months, Modi resisted U.S. pressure to stop buying Russian oil, with Indian officials defending the purchases as vital to national energy security.

“At the margin, this is a positive development for the crude oil price as it would remove a big buyer (India) of Russian oil,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG.

Later on Thursday, investors will be watching for the weekly U.S. inventory statistics release from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) after mixed data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) trade group.

U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose while distillate inventories fell last week, market sources said, citing API figures on Wednesday.

Crude stocks rose by 7.36 million barrels in the week ended October 10 and gasoline inventories increased by 2.99 million barrels, while distillate inventories fell by 4.79 million barrels from a week earlier, the sources said.

While lower distillate inventories point to stronger demand for diesel, a buildup in crude oil and gasoline stocks suggests demand in the U.S., the world’s top oil consumer, remains sluggish.

Analysts forecast that U.S. crude stockpiles rose by about 0.3 million barrels last week.

Brent crude Oil global oil prices WTI crude Brent crude oil prices US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices up 1% after Trump says India promised to stop buying Russian oil

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points in early trade

Aurangzeb briefs Saudi counterpart on PIA, airport privatization drive

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

Read more stories