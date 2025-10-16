BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-16

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

Tahir Amin Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected an increase of 0.4 percent in Pakistan’s government net debt, increasing from 65.3 percent of GDP in 2025 to 65.7 percent in 2026.

According to the IMF report “Fiscal Monitor, Spending Smarter: How Efficient and Well-Allocated Public Spending Can Boost Economic Growth,” the gross debt for the Pakistani government is projected to decrease from 71.6 percent of GDP in 2025 to 71.3 percent in 2026. The Fund has projected a decline in government expenditure from 21.1 percent of GDP in 2025 to 20.4 percent in 2026.

Rs9trn jump in govt debt stocks in FY25: SBP

The government revenue is projected at 16.2 percent of GDP for 2026,against 15.7 percent for 2025and 12.7 percent during the same period of 2024. The Fund has projected the government’s primary balance at 2.5 percent for 2026 against 2.4 percent in 2025. Further, the government’s overall balance is projected at - 4.1 percent for 2026 against - 5.3 percent in 2025.

According to the report, the country’s debt to average maturity in 2025 is estimated at 14.2 percent of GDP. The projected interest rate–growth differential 2025-30 is -1.2 percent, while the nonresident holding of general government debt, 2024, is projected at 28.6 percent of total.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy IMF gdp debt IMF and Pakistan government debt

Comments

200 characters

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

Oil prices up 1% after Trump says India promised to stop buying Russian oil

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

NFC Award: Population-based action plan being finalised: Ahsan

Sluggish textile sector, rice exports plunge: Q1 trade deficit balloons to USD9.4bn

USD11bn discrepancy in data: PRAL reports incomplete import data to PBS

Read more stories