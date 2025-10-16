BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Tahir Amin Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The staff-level agreement reached on 14 October 2025, communicated through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) website, cited floods as bringing down the projected GDP growth rate to about 3.25 to 3.5 percent however the World Economic Outlook released the same day with the same growth rate postulated that this projection did not reflect the impact of the 2025 floods.

IMF projects 3.6pc growth vs 4.2pc govt target

The April 2025 projection as per the graph carried on the Fund’s Pakistan page projected a growth rate of 3.6 percent for the current fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF floods gdp World Economic Outlook GDP growth rate IMF and Pakistan

