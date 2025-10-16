KP governor administers the oath of office to new CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi administered the oath to the newly elected Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi, in an impressive ceremony held here at Governor’s House on Wednesday.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Chief Secretary, and Inspector General of Police, along with senior government officials and political leaders.

The development came a day after Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed the KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to administer the oath to CM-elect Sohail Khan Afridi.

After taking oath of his office, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi visited the Chief Minister’s Secretariat where he was welcomed by the secretariat staff.

The chief minister was presented a guard of honour by a smart contingent of police. The new chief minister then formally assumed his office.

On this occasion, the authorities of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat gave him a short briefing about the official affairs.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Chief Minister’s Secretariat is a public place and is the face of the provincial government. He urged the staffers to accord good treatment to the visitors. He directed the staff to show adherence to time schedule of official duties.

