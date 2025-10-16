BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
EPZA chairman tenders resignation

Muhammad Ali Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: Allah Dino Khawaja, Chairman of the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA), has tendered his resignation from the position, citing personal and professional reasons.

In a formal letter addressed to the Federal Secretary Establishment Division and the Secretary Ministry of Industries & Production, he announced his decision to step down from the office.

“I am grateful for the opportunity accorded to me to serve in this capacity and to contribute, though briefly, towards the growth and development of the export processing zones of Pakistan,” Khawaja said in his resignation letter. “However, owing to personal and professional reasons, I deem it appropriate to step down from the said office.”

The outgoing chairman expressed appreciation for the support he received during his tenure and commended the dedication of the EPZA team. “I take this opportunity to place on record my sincere appreciation for the support extended to me during my tenure, and for the commitment and hard work of the EPZA team,” he wrote.

Despite his departure, Khawaja expressed confidence in the Authority’s future direction. “I remain confident that the Authority will continue to progress and play its vital role in strengthening the national economy,” he added.

No announcement has been made yet regarding Khawaja’s successor or the effective date of his resignation.

