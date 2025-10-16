BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
President, PM discuss political, security situation

Naveed Butt Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The President and the Prime Minister discussed Pakistan’s political and security situation, as well as, recent regional and international developments affecting the country’s strategic and economic interests.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday evening.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Political & Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan, Minister for Interior & Narcotics Control Senator Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Senator Sherry Rehman and Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

During the meeting, the President and the Prime Minister reviewed matters of national significance, including the prevailing political and security situation, and recent regional as well as international developments affecting Pakistan’s strategic and economic interests.

The Prime Minister apprised the President of his recent visits to Egypt and Malaysia, including his engagements with international leaders and efforts for peace in Gaza.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also held a one-on-one discussion, during which they exchanged views on key national priorities and the overall direction of government policies. Both leaders agreed to continue political consultations on matters of national importance.

political situation security situation PM Shehbaz Sharif President Asif Ali Zardari

