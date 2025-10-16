BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Print 2025-10-16

Pakistan, UAE underscore further enhancing trade ties

INP Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:14am

ABU DHABI: Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, called on Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates, at the Ministry in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both dignitaries reviewed the state of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE, underscoring the importance of further enhancing these long-standing fraternal ties.

Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan invited the UAE business community to explore new avenues of collaboration with their Pakistani counterparts. He also extended a special invitation to UAE companies and investors to participate in the 3rd International Food and Agriculture Exhibition (FoodAg 2025), scheduled to be held from November 25–27, which is a flagship event of Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce.

Expressing deep appreciation for the warmth and hospitality extended to him, the Coordinator conveyed his gratitude to the leadership and people of the UAE for their continued support and friendship during his tenure.

The Trade and Investment Counselor from the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai was also present during the meeting.

