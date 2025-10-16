Air ambulance service: Minister directs NHA to expedite efforts

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to expedite efforts for the early launch of an Air Ambulance Service on motorways and highways.

The federal minister made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting at the NHA Headquarters. He emphasised that in the first phase, to ensure immediate transfer of accident victims to the hospitals, the helicopter service should commence with two helicopters. He said that helipads should also be constructed in the hospitals to facilitate emergency landings, as helicopters require minimal space for operation.

Aleem Khan said that effective measures are being implemented to address road accidents on the motorways. He stressed that speed control, vehicle fitness, and awareness campaigns for drivers on how to drive on highways must be ensured. He was of the view that prompt medical assistance to accident victims can help save precious lives. He called upon officers to remain committed to protecting citizens’ lives and to pursue the Air Ambulance initiative with a sense of national responsibility in collaboration with relevant institutions.

The minister further highlighted that NHA’s revenue has doubled over the past year as a result of improved policies, and these funds should be allocated for the citizen safety initiatives. He added that the growth in NHA’s financial resources is encouraging and the government aims to make the Authority financially self-sufficient in the near future.

Abdul Aleem Khan underscored that every additional rupee generated will be spent purposefully, particularly on public-oriented projects. He reaffirmed that NHA’s priority is to make the nation’s highways safer, more efficient, and more comfortable for travelers with comprehensive planning and sustained implementation, which is already underway.

During the meeting, senior officials also briefed the federal minister on various ongoing and proposed NHA projects, and several key policy decisions were finalised.

Federal secretary for Communications, the Chairman of the NHA, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

