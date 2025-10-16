BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 16, 2025
Markets Print 2025-10-16

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:26am

KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS, and Indices was recorded at PKR 128.317 billion, with a total of 109,034 lots traded.

Major business was contributed by Gold, amounting to PKR 84.605 billion, followed by Silver (PKR 26.469 billion), COTS (PKR 6.181 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.879 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.707 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.603 billion), SP500 (PKR 1.039 billion), Copper (PKR 754.177 million), DJ (PKR 273.444 million), Palladium (PKR 563.051 million), Natural Gas (PKR 154.562 million), Brent (PKR 25.552 million), and Aluminum (PKR 6.040 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 21 lots amounting to PKR 56.931 million were traded, comprising Cotton (PKR 23.034 million), Wheat (PKR 13.949 million), Soybean (PKR 14.163 million), and Corn (PKR 5.785 million).

No trading activity was recorded in Japan Equity 225 / USD for the day.



