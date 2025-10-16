KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS, and Indices was recorded at PKR 128.317 billion, with a total of 109,034 lots traded.

Major business was contributed by Gold, amounting to PKR 84.605 billion, followed by Silver (PKR 26.469 billion), COTS (PKR 6.181 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.879 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.707 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.603 billion), SP500 (PKR 1.039 billion), Copper (PKR 754.177 million), DJ (PKR 273.444 million), Palladium (PKR 563.051 million), Natural Gas (PKR 154.562 million), Brent (PKR 25.552 million), and Aluminum (PKR 6.040 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 21 lots amounting to PKR 56.931 million were traded, comprising Cotton (PKR 23.034 million), Wheat (PKR 13.949 million), Soybean (PKR 14.163 million), and Corn (PKR 5.785 million).

No trading activity was recorded in Japan Equity 225 / USD for the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025