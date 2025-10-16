BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Markets Print 2025-10-16

Firm trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published October 16, 2025

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,300 per maund.

Approximately, 1800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 2200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 800 bales of Hingojra were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 400 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 14,900 per maund, 1000 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 800 bales of Rani Pur, 200 bales of Sui Gas, 200 bales of Kandiyaro, 200 bales of Khair Pur Mirus, 200 bales of Hasil Pur, 600 balers of Mian Wali, 200 bales of Taunsa Shareef, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 400 bales of Saleh pat were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 800 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 200 bales of Multan, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 1100 bales of Lodhran were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 15,100 per maund, 1200 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,100 per maund, The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Cotton Cotton prices cotton market cotton spot rate Pakistani cotton

