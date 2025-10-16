Ogra increases prices of imported RLNG for October

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) issued a notification on Wednesday announcing an increase of up to 2 percent in the prices of imported RLNG for October. The hike affects consumers of both major gas companies: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

In the monthly review of RLNG prices, the OGRA allowed an increase in imported gas prices on both transmission and distribution for the gas companies. “The Ogra notifies the provisional RLNG weighted average sale price in respect of SNGPL and SSGC for October 2025”, says the authority in a statement.

Compared to September, the price for RLNG consumers on the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) network will increase by USD0.2173 per mmbtu (a rise of 1.81 percent) for October. This brings the price at the distribution stage from USD12.0127 to USD12.2300 per mmbtu. Similarly the price at the transmission stage increased by 1.79 percent (or USD0.2016); from USD11.2365 to USD11.4381 per mmbtu.

Consumers of the SSGC franchise will also pay more. The price of RLNG will be available at USD11.2304 per mmbtu, which was USD11.0105 per mmbtu in the previous month. At the transmission stage, the price has been increased by 2 percent or USD0.2198 per mmbtu from USD11.0105 to USD11.2304 per mmbtu. The calculation is based on eight RLNG cargoes delivered under long-term agreements with Qatar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025