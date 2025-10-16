BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-16

Ogra increases prices of imported RLNG for October

Wasim Iqbal Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) issued a notification on Wednesday announcing an increase of up to 2 percent in the prices of imported RLNG for October. The hike affects consumers of both major gas companies: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

In the monthly review of RLNG prices, the OGRA allowed an increase in imported gas prices on both transmission and distribution for the gas companies. “The Ogra notifies the provisional RLNG weighted average sale price in respect of SNGPL and SSGC for October 2025”, says the authority in a statement.

Compared to September, the price for RLNG consumers on the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) network will increase by USD0.2173 per mmbtu (a rise of 1.81 percent) for October. This brings the price at the distribution stage from USD12.0127 to USD12.2300 per mmbtu. Similarly the price at the transmission stage increased by 1.79 percent (or USD0.2016); from USD11.2365 to USD11.4381 per mmbtu.

Consumers of the SSGC franchise will also pay more. The price of RLNG will be available at USD11.2304 per mmbtu, which was USD11.0105 per mmbtu in the previous month. At the transmission stage, the price has been increased by 2 percent or USD0.2198 per mmbtu from USD11.0105 to USD11.2304 per mmbtu. The calculation is based on eight RLNG cargoes delivered under long-term agreements with Qatar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGRA SNGPL RLNG RLNG prices

Comments

200 characters

Ogra increases prices of imported RLNG for October

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

NFC Award: Population-based action plan being finalised: Ahsan

Sluggish textile sector, rice exports plunge: Q1 trade deficit balloons to USD9.4bn

USD11bn discrepancy in data: PRAL reports incomplete import data to PBS

26th amendment case: Whether CB should refer matter to JCP or ask CJP to constitute a full court, SC judge asks

Read more stories