Jam-led team reaches Addis Ababa

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal has reached Addis Ababa, leading a high-level trade delegation to participate in the 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) and Single Country Exhibition (SCE), scheduled to be held from 16-18 October 2025 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He was received at the airport by Burhanu Tsegeye, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Abdul Hakim Mulu, Minister of State for Trade and Regional Integration; Diwano Kedir, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ambassador Jamal Baker; and officials of the Pakistan Embassy in Addis Ababa, including the Trade and Investment Officer.

Organized by the Ministry of Commerce and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the PATDC and SCE represent a flagship initiative of the Government of Pakistan to deepen economic and commercial engagement with African nations. This year’s edition in Ethiopia marks a significant milestone in advancing Pakistan’s “Look Africa Policy”, aimed at diversifying export markets and strengthening economic partnerships with Africa.

More than 110 leading Pakistani companies from sectors including textiles, pharmaceuticals, engineering, IT, agriculture, and food processing are participating in the exhibition, showcasing Pakistan’s growing industrial capacity and export potential.

During the visit, the Minister for Commerce will also hold bilateral meetings with Ethiopian counterparts, senior government officials, and business leaders to explore avenues for enhanced trade cooperation and investment.

