Historic milestone: PSX conducts first Bai’ Muajjal auction

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has achieved a historic milestone by successfully conducting the country’s first-ever Bai’Muajjal auction for the government of Pakistan — a major step toward integrating Shariah-compliant, interest-free financing into the national capital market.

The groundbreaking transaction was executed through a joint effort involving the PSX, the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL), and the Central Depository Company (CDC). Analysts describe the initiative reflects growing institutional confidence in Islamic finance structures and demonstrates the financial sector’s readiness to support Shariah-compliant investment models.

According to details released by the PSX, the auction was aimed at raising financing for the government under Islamic trade-based principles. The target was set at Rs 60 billion, while the auction successfully secured Rs 47 billion, an amount accepted by the Ministry of Finance. The PSX termed the outcome a strong indicator of investor appetite for Shariah-compliant instruments across Pakistan’s financial markets.

The PSX described the Bai’Muajjal framework as a “sale on a deferred payment basis,” distinguishing it from conventional interest-based lending. Under this model, a seller transfers ownership of a commodity or asset to a buyer at an agreed-upon price that includes a profit margin, with the payment deferred either as a lump sum or in installments. The structure, being trade-based, ensures full compliance with Islamic Shariah principles and provides an interest-free alternative to traditional debt instruments.

It emphasized that the successful launch of the Bai’Muajjal auction carries strategic significance for Pakistan’s economy. It offers the government and financial institutions a new, viable avenue for raising capital, strengthens the country’s Islamic finance ecosystem, and expands the PSX’s product suite through platform innovation.

Terming the development a “breakthrough for the capital market,” the PSX said the initiative reflects its commitment to “innovation with integrity,” underscoring its goal of expanding access to investment products that align with Islamic ethical and financial standards.

