BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 15, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 165,686.38
High: 167,561.69
Low: 165,357.21
Net Change: 210.36
Volume (000): 893,799
Value (000): 56,074,924
Makt Cap (000) 4,935,393,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,259.00
NET CH (-) 52.53
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,195.58
NET CH (-) 167.98
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 50,579.14
NET CH (+) 509.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 28,926.68
NET CH (+) 209.21
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,258.01
NET CH (+) 15.47
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,964.60
NET CH (-) 54.87
------------------------------------
As on: 15-October-2025
====================================
