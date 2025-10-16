KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 15, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 165,686.38 High: 167,561.69 Low: 165,357.21 Net Change: 210.36 Volume (000): 893,799 Value (000): 56,074,924 Makt Cap (000) 4,935,393,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,259.00 NET CH (-) 52.53 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,195.58 NET CH (-) 167.98 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 50,579.14 NET CH (+) 509.76 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 28,926.68 NET CH (+) 209.21 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,258.01 NET CH (+) 15.47 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,964.60 NET CH (-) 54.87 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-October-2025 ====================================

