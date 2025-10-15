Engro Powergen Qadirpur appoints chairman, CEO

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL), a subsidiary of Engro Energy Limited, announced on Wednesday the appointment of key executives.

The development was shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

The notice said that the Board of Directors had re-elected Athar Abrar Khwaja as the Chairman of the Board, and Adeel Qamar was re-appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company from October 14, 2025.

Both have been appointed for a term up to and including the date of the next election of directors of the company.

EPQL is an independent power plant (IPP) that operates a 217 MW permeate gas-based plant in Qadirpur, Ghotki.

The plant is a combined cycle plant, with a 1+1+1 configuration including one gas turbine, one heat recovery system generator (HRSG), and one steam turbine.