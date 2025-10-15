BML 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
BOP 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.08%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 94.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
DGKC 247.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-0.91%)
FCCL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
FFL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
GCIL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.53%)
HUBC 215.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
KEL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
MLCF 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.54%)
NBP 211.00 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (1.93%)
PAEL 56.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.23%)
PIBTL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
POWER 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
PPL 189.88 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.79%)
PREMA 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.77%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.78%)
PTC 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.89%)
SSGC 40.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TREET 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TRG 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,472 Increased By 152.9 (0.88%)
BR30 55,995 Increased By 786.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 166,989 Increased By 1512.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 51,368 Increased By 333.7 (0.65%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hits record high on Fed rate-cut bets, US-China trade woes

  • Spot gold was up 0.8% at $4,173.56 per ounce
Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 09:06am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold rose to a fresh high just shy of the $4,200-per-ounce level on Wednesday, buoyed by rising expectations of further U.S. rate cuts, while renewed US-China trade worries also boosted safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $4,173.56 per ounce, as of 0252 GMT, after hitting a record high of 4,186.68 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.7% to $4,192.90.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration planned to produce a list on Friday of “Democrat programmes” that will be closed as a result of the federal government shutdown.

“The U.S. government shutdown and dovish comments from Jerome Powell have provided the latest reasons for gold prices to accelerate higher,” said StoneX senior analyst Matt Simpson.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. labour market remained subdued, though the economy “may be on a somewhat firmer trajectory than expected.”

Powell said interest rate decisions would be made on a “meeting-by-meeting” basis, balancing labour market weakness with persistent inflation above target.

Investors are pricing in a near-certain chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in both October and December.

Bullion tends to do well in a low interest rate environment and during times of political and economic uncertainties.

Safe-haven gold has gained 59% year-to-date, driven by multiple factors, including geopolitical and economic uncertainties, expectations of U.S. rate cuts, strong central bank buying, de-dollarisation trend and robust exchange-traded fund inflows.

“This rally has also become a momentum trade, where traders pile in simply to chase prices getting away from them,” Simpson said.

Trump said Washington was considering cutting some trade ties with China, including in cooking oil. Both countries began imposing tit-for-tat port fees on Tuesday.

The International Monetary Fund raised its 2025 global growth forecast, citing better-than-expected tariff and financial conditions, while cautioning that renewed U.S.-China trade tensions could curb growth.

Silver rose 0.3% to $51.60, after having hit a record high of $53.60 on Tuesday, tracking gold’s rally and on tightening supply in the spot market.

Elsewhere, platinum climbed 0.8% to $1,650.65 and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,528.50.

Gold Spot gold gold rates bullion Global Gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold hits record high on Fed rate-cut bets, US-China trade woes

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

IMF projects 3.6pc growth vs 4.2pc govt target

DAP and urea: PM forms body to examine prices and advice solution

Oil down as market eyes excess supply, US-China trade tensions

Alarming note from Member (Law): Nepra registers CPPA-G as agent for Discos, KE

Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block: MariEnergies enters strategic partnership with PPL, TPOC & OGDC

Monthly tariff adjustment: Discos, KE consumers to bear Rs2/unit extra burden

Mining cooperation with US: Pakistan keeps China in loop: Beijing

Envoys briefed on Afghan border situation

Read more stories