India’s military turned into ‘laughing stock’ by its lies, irresponsible statements: ISPR

Pakistan military said on Wednesday the India’s military had been turned into a laughing stock following irresponsible statements by its leadership.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) noted with grave concern that five months after Maarka-e-Haq, in the run up to elections in Bihar and West Bengal, “Indian military leadership has started parroting the same delusional, fabricated and provocative propaganda that they regurgitate before every state elections in India”.

“It is saddening to see the military leadership of a nuclear-armed country issuing irresponsible statements under immense political pressure, the ISPR read.

“It said that the lies being fed to the Indian public and international audience have turned Indian military machine into a laughing stock.”

The statement by the ISPR comes after Indian Army’s Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai claimed that the Indian Navy was fully prepared during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

He further said that any further hostilities by Pakistan could have been “catastrophic for it”, as per Times of India.

Meanwhile, ISPR further said any professional soldier would know that unnecessary chest thumping and unwarranted statements might initiate a cycle of jingoism and lead to serious consequences for peace and stability in South Asia.

“The contradictions in the Indian Army presser are so evident that they should not be dignified with a response.”

The military’s media wing said the Indian leadership was attempting to mould history to its liking by inventing “outlandish, Bollywood-style scripts”.

It added that apparently the Indian Army and the political leadership had not been able to reconcile with the idea that they were decisively beaten in Marka-e-Haq, and that their falsehoods have been fully exposed.

“The world now recognises India as the true face of cross-border terrorism and the epicentre of regional instability, bent upon adventurism and hegemonism to the detriment of its people and its neighbours,” the ISPR said.

“The Indian Armed Forces and its political masters must realise that Pakistan’s people and its Armed Forces are fully capable and committed to defend every inch of our territory with full resolve.”

Pakistan military vowed that every act of aggression from Indian side “will be dealt with a swift, resolute and intense response that will be remembered by posterity”.