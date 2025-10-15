BML 7.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.82%)
CNERGY 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.17%)
DCL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
DGKC 248.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.5%)
FCCL 58.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
FFL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
GCIL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.86%)
HUBC 220.99 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (1.6%)
KEL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.06%)
NBP 215.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (3.86%)
PAEL 56.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.88%)
POWER 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.97%)
PPL 186.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.76%)
PREMA 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PRL 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
PTC 38.90 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (4.99%)
SNGP 134.50 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (5.42%)
SSGC 41.32 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.67%)
TELE 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.33%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
TREET 29.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
TRG 76.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
BR100 17,465 Increased By 145.4 (0.84%)
BR30 55,799 Increased By 590.7 (1.07%)
KSE100 166,663 Increased By 1187.2 (0.72%)
KSE30 51,267 Increased By 232.2 (0.46%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global EV sales hit record 2.1 million in September, research firm says

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 11:00am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose 26% in September from a year ago to a record 2.1 million units, driven by strong demand in China and a late U.S. tax-credit rush, market research firm Rho Motion said on Wednesday.

China accounted for about two-thirds of global sales with about 1.3 million units, while North America also hit a record as U.S. buyers moved to secure incentives before they expired, said Rho Motion data manager Charles Lester.

Why it’s important

China is the world’s biggest car market and accounts for more than half of global EV sales, which in Rho Motion’s data include battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

September, typically China’s busiest month for car buying, saw sales rise as shoppers looked to make the most of trade-in subsidies before some regions started phasing them out.

U.S. demand reflected a surge as buyers rushed to claim the expiring $7,500 EV tax credit, although demand is expected to decline sharply in the fourth quarter “as both consumers and businesses lose access to the federal incentives that have underpinned EV purchases”, Rho Motion said.

Europe also hit a new high, helped by incentives in Germany and strong demand in Britain, while Tesla’s rollout of a lower-cost Model Y in Europe is expected to further intensify competition in coming months.

By the numbers

Global sales of battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids rose 26% to a record 2.1 million units in September, Rho Motion data showed.

Chinese sales rose to about 1.3 million vehicles. European sales jumped 36% to 427,541 units, while North American sales climbed 66% to about 215,000. Sales in the rest of the world jumped 48% to 153,594 vehicles.

Global EV sales Global sales

Comments

200 characters

Global EV sales hit record 2.1 million in September, research firm says

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz welcomes staff-level deal with IMF

Pakistan take first Test with 93-run victory over South Africa

At least 15-20 Afghan Taliban killed after security forces repel attack in Balochistan: ISPR

Gold prices in Pakistan soar to another record high

Former Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani passes away

UBL profit jumps 89% YoY to Rs35.36bn in Q3 of 2025

India’s military turned into ‘laughing stock’ by its lies, irresponsible statements: ISPR

Read more stories