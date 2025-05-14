AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global EV sales rise in April despite trade disruptions, research finds

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 07:54am

Global sales of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose 29% year-on-year in April, with stable growth in China and Europe despite trade tensions, while North America recorded the first fall since last September, data showed on Wednesday.

European EV sales of legacy auto groups that are seeking to sell less polluting models to meet EU CO2 emission targets, outperformed those of Tesla.

Tesla continued to lose market share ahead of a revamp of its popular Model Y, Rho Motion data manager Charles Lester said.

China-based EV makers continued to increase domestic sales of battery-electric vehicles while responding to growing demand for plug-in hybrids offshore, he added.

Why it’s important

Global automakers face a 25% import tariff in the United States, the world’s second-largest car market, causing many of them to withdraw their outlooks for 2025.

President Donald Trump’s stance towards emissions standards and uncertainties around tariffs also hampered EV growth in North America.

Chawla Group officially brings Dongfeng EVs to Pakistan

His deals this month with Britain and China only affect EV sales marginally, but are positive signs for the industry ahead of his potential talks with Korea, Japan and the EU, Lester said.

By the numbers

Global sales of battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids rose to 1.5 million in April, the Rho Motion data showed.

Sales in China were up 32% from the same month of 2024 to 0.9 million vehicles.

Europe reported a 35% year-on-year increase in registrations to 0.3 million cars sold, while in North America they fell 5.6% to 0.1 million.

In the rest of the world, April sales rose by 50%.

Tesla Global EV sales trade disruptions European EV sales

Comments

200 characters

Global EV sales rise in April despite trade disruptions, research finds

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

Amendments to net-metering rules: PD set to resubmit its proposal to ECC

Targeted power subsidies under BISP: Roadmap submitted to IMF and World Bank

Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

Tax evasion: PM orders action against individuals, sectors

March FCA: KE seeks Rs5.02 interim negative adjustment

SRO 760 suspended: Pakistan’s gem & jewellery exports come to a standstill

Section 4B of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: Spent more than collection for TDPs rehabilitation: AAG

SECP tells Senate panel: CSR compliance for listed cos a must

Read more stories