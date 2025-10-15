BML 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
Bilawal asks Kundi to administer oath to Afridi

Monitoring Desk Published October 15, 2025

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to fulfill his “constitutional and legal responsibility” in accordance with court order and return to his province to administer the oath to CM-elect Sohail Afridi.

“You should go to KP. I will ask the Sindh chief minister to lend you his plane so you can reach KP and fulfil your constitutional and legal responsibility in accordance with the court’s order,” said the PPP chairman while addressing a ceremony of Senator Mian Raza Rabbani’s award-winning short novel — honoured by the Pakistan Academy of Letters — which highlights the suffering of children in war-torn regions.

The event, held at the Arts Council of Karachi, was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, provincial ministers, members of the assembly, party leaders, and other prominent social figures.

Peshawar High Court orders KP Governor to swear in newly-elected CM by Wednesday

In an apparent dig at the Punjab government, Bilawal stated that the PPP is competing internationally and not with any city or province of Pakistan.

Bilawal said the Khairpur Special Economic Zone, established during the tenure of former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, had earned international recognition. He noted that Financial Times had also included the special economic zone among the world’s leading export zones in its Global Free Zones of the Year 2025 awards.

“In the Asia-Pacific category, while the Freeport Area of Bataan was ranked first, Khairpur’s zone was named the runner-up,” he said, adding that “our competition is not with any other city or province, we are competing with the world.”

The PPP scion also noted that the success of the economic zone was not an isolated case, adding that Sindh had also led the way in introducing the concept of public-private partnerships in Pakistan, an idea first outlined in the PPP’s 1993 manifesto by Benazir Bhutto.

“At that time too, our competition wasn’t with any city or province in Pakistan, it was with the world. This is your success, and this is Pakistan’s success,” he added.

The PPP and PML-N were engaged in a war of words over flood relief as Bilawal asserted that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was the “sole method” of providing relief to those affected by the recent floods in the country, while PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz accused his party of “politicising” the issue.

