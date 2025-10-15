Poultry sector across Sindh: Registration Authority to issue licences to investors: Malkani

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani has announced the establishment of a Registration Authority that will issue licenses to investors in all areas of the poultry sector, allowing them to invest across Sindh. He further proposed that the authority should be able to issue licenses to investors within one month.

He said that the Sindh government plans to promote the poultry sector through legislation to make the province self-sufficient in poultry production.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Public Health Saleem Baloch, Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Kazim Hussain Jatoi, DG Dr Nazir Kalhoro, DG Poultry Dr. Munawar Rana, Director Poultry Dr Kabir Ahmed, Chairman Poultry Association Chaudhry M Ashhad, Senior Vice Chairman Ghulam Khaliq, Lal Bakhsh Kolachi, and other office-bearers from the poultry production sector.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani said that the government intends to introduce legislation soon and attract investors to the poultry sector across Sindh. He added that consultations will also be held with the Law Department in this regard.

Malkani added that the Poultry Production Act 2025 has been prepared in consultation with stakeholders and with relevant suggestions. After further review by the Law Department, it will be finalized and presented for approval, so that investment opportunities in the poultry sector can be provided as soon as possible.

