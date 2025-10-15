Court issues arrest warrants for Aleema

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khan, sister of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, for failing to appear before the court in a case registered at Sadiqabad Police Station.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, hearing the case, issued warrants for Aleema Khan due to her absence from the hearing and ordered the police to ensure execution of the arrest warrants.

At the outset of the hearing, the defense counsel submitted an application seeking an exemption from Aleema Khan’s personal appearance. However, Prosecutor Syed Zaheer Shah opposed the request, arguing that the accused was deliberately avoiding the court’s proceedings.

