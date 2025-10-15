BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
C&W and LDA projects reviewed by CM: Lahore’s beautification projects okayed

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting, to review progress of C&W and LDA projects in the province.

She directed the authorities concerned to eliminate slips and complete digitalization of all toll plazas in Punjab, besides implementing motorway-style one app one system at 38 electronic toll plazas.

The CM approved to adopt public-private partnership model for the construction, repair and rehabilitation of five major roads in the province. She said, “Private institutions will be responsible for the construction, repair and rehabilitation of roads.”

She set a new record of saving Rs 40 billion in Punjab through e-tendering, and directed the authorities concerned to install solar street lights on all newly-constructed roads.

The Chief Minister also approved beautification projects in Lahore. She said that Railway Station, Misri Shah, Data Darbar, Ik Moria and Do Moria Bridges will be beautified and revamped. She added that a fountain and a mini train for children would run in the park in front of Railway Station, besides building roads and footpaths within a three-kilometre area around the Railway Station.

Earlier, Secretary C&W and DG LDA gave a detailed briefing. They said that 54 bridges, 142 small bridges and 858 roads affected during recent floods had been restored. They added that 93-km long Multan-Vehari road would be made the first dust-free road of Punjab, which would be completed by June 2026. They highlighted that Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Tourism Corridor would be completed by June. They underscored that under Chief Minister Local Road Programme 5,251 km long roads would be started in December 2025 and be completed by June 2026.

It was further informed in the briefing that construction and repair of all roads in Murree had been completed, while most of the construction and repair projects of Chakwal and Sahiwal had also been completed. They added that under CM Punjab Initiative, construction and repair of 10,000 km of roads had entered final stages of completion.

