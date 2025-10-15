BML 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
DGK police seize 2,188 tons of wheat, flour

Safdar Rasheed Published 15 Oct, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: In a major operation to curb wheat smuggling, District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Captain Tariq Walait (retd) led a province-wide crackdown that resulted in the seizure of 2,188.04 metric tons of wheat and flour from various checkpoints across the district.

According to police data, the confiscated wheat is valued at approximately Rs 140 million, while the seized flour is worth Rs 130 million. The targeted operations were conducted at both border and internal checkpoints to prevent illegal transportation of food commodities.

At the Wahwa border area, police recovered 62.705 metric tons of wheat, bringing the total recovery in that region to 1,197.46 metric tons. Similarly, at the Triman checkpoint, officers seized 646.85 metric tons of wheat and 199.44 metric tons of flour. A separate raid at the Sakhi Sarwar checkpoint led to the recovery of 50.21 metric tons of wheat and 94.08 metric tons of flour. All seized goods were later handed over to the Food department.

Tariq Walait said that wheat and flour smuggling poses a serious threat to the country’s food security, emphasizing that police are enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against such illegal activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

