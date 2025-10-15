From cultivation to ginning: the quality dilemma of Pakistani cotton

Cotton is not only the backbone of Pakistan’s economy but also an integral part of its agricultural identity. However, the decline in cotton quality has emerged as a serious challenge affecting both farmers’ income and the national economy.

One of the major reasons behind the deterioration in cotton quality is the reliance on outdated ginning technology. Double roller and saw ginning machines exert greater pressure on the fiber and their high speed often leads to fiber breakage. These machines also have limited capacity to effectively remove impurities and moisture resulting in excessive foreign matter in the processed cotton. This directly impacts the fiber’s strength and overall quality causing Pakistani cotton to lose its appeal in the international market.

In contrast modern ginning technologies such as high speed roller ginning and rotary ginning are more fiber friendly. Equipped with advanced electronic control systems they enhance efficiency while effectively separating impurities and moisture. As a result fiber length and strength are preserved and cotton is made available at international quality standards.

To evaluate quality global experts have set certain benchmarks. A fiber length of 28 millimeters or more is considered premium as longer fibers produce stronger yarn. The lint percentage from seed cotton should be at least 37.5 percent to ensure profitability for farmers. Fiber fineness and maturity are measured through micronaire values with the ideal range being 3.8 to 4.9. Values above or below this range compromise fabric quality. Fiber strength should be at least 92 ensuring durable yarn. Similarly, fiber uniformity should be around 48 percent while maturity should be no less than 80 percent. These parameters clearly highlight that for Pakistan’s cotton to remain globally competitive adherence to such standards is essential.

While the Cotton Control Act of 1966 was introduced to enhance cotton production and quality gaps in its practical implementation have limited its impact. A stronger application of such regulations can help significantly improve cotton quality in the country.

In Pakistan the focus has largely been on increasing production whereas quality has often been overlooked. Farmers frequently cultivate unapproved or substandard varieties which may yield higher volumes but fall short of global benchmarks in terms of fiber length strength and uniformity. Consequently, Pakistani cotton lags behind its international competitors.

Another key issue lies in pricing. When cotton prices are not linked to quality farmers lack the incentive to produce superior cotton. Introducing a pricing system based on quality grades would encourage farmers to grow better cotton, ultimately strengthening the economy and boosting global demand for Pakistan’s produce. Additionally, the lack of training among cotton pickers also negatively affects quality. Untrained labour often mishandles the crop, damaging the fiber. Training workers in efficient picking and cleaning techniques would not only improve quality but also increase yields.

Environmental factors further compound these challenges. Climate change, water scarcity and declining soil fertility are exerting pressure on cotton production and quality. Unpredictable rainfall storms and droughts intensify these risks. To address them farmers need to adopt modern agricultural practices and efficient irrigation methods.

In this context it is equally important to highlight the role of research, innovation and collaboration with the private sector in improving cotton quality. Modern seed development biotechnology and precision farming tools offer practical solutions that can help address long-standing quality concerns. By equipping farmers with improved seed varieties and agronomic support the fiber length strength and uniformity of Pakistani cotton can be raised to international standards. Partnerships between research institutions and industry stakeholders can bridge gaps in technology adoption and encourage value addition at the farm level. Similarly, creating awareness among farmers through training programmes field demonstrations and media campaigns can transform traditional practices into modern approaches without compromising productivity. Such forward-looking initiatives not only enhance the competitiveness of Pakistani cotton but also strengthen the entire textile value chain ensuring that cotton remains a symbol of quality resilience and economic growth for the country.

In essence, the decline in cotton quality in Pakistan is a multidimensional issue that cannot be resolved by focusing on yield alone. Modern ginning technologies, the cultivation of approved varieties, effective implementation of standards labour training and a quality based pricing system are essential.

By addressing these factors not only can farmers’ incomes be enhanced but Pakistan can also reclaim its rightful position in the global cotton market.

