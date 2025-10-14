BML 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
Pakistan fancy chances as spinners run riot in South Africa Test

AFP Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 06:44pm
Pakistan’s Salman Agha (2R) celebrates with Babar Azam (R) after taking a catch to dismiss South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 14, 2025. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s Salman Agha (2R) celebrates with Babar Azam (R) after taking a catch to dismiss South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 14, 2025. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa was set for a thrilling conclusion after rival spinners Noman Ali and Senuran Muthusamy wrought destruction on day three in Lahore on Tuesday.

Muthusamy took a maiden 10-wicket match haul to help bowl Pakistan out for 167 in their second innings on another day dominated by spin and give South Africa a target of 277 for victory.

But Noman, following up his 6-112 in the first innings, dismissed captain Aiden Markram for three and Wiaan Mulder (nought) to keep the visitors down to 51-2 at the close.

Ryan Rickelton, 29 not out, and Tony de Zorzi, unbeaten on 16, fought till stumps with South Africa needing another 226 runs.

Pakistan need eight wickets for a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

With the threatening spin duo of Noman and Sajid Khan the home team will fancy their chances, especially because no visiting team in Pakistan has ever chased more than the 220-8 Sri Lanka did in Rawalpindi in 2000.

Pakistan head coach Azhar Ali was in buoyant mood.

“We will definitely defend this target,” said the former Pakistan all-rounder.

Pakistan 313-5 at close of first day against South Africa

“The state of the pitch and our spinners make us favourites, despite our batting not up to the mark in the second outing.”

De Zorzi, who hit a century in South Africa’s first innings, acknowledged the pressure was on.

“These are tough conditions for batting, but hopefully myself and Rickelton can build tomorrow,” he said.

“We will definitely give our best tomorrow, knowing that partnerships will be like gold.”

As a gripping match approaches its climax, Muthusamy destroyed Pakistan with figures of 5-57 to add to his 6-117 while fellow spinner Simon Harmer took 4-51 as Pakistan lost their last six wickets for 17 runs.

The hosts were fairly well placed at 150-4 but Saud Shakeel holed out for 38 off Muthusamy to trigger a collapse in the last over before tea.

Harmer bowled Mohammad Rizwan for 14 before Muthusamy ran riot.

He dismissed Salman Agha for four, Noman Ali for 11 and Shaheen Shah Afridi for nought to finish with match figures of 11-174, taking four wickets off 21 balls.

Harmer ended Pakistan’s sloppy batting display by removing Sajid Khan for one.

Earlier, South Africa were dismissed for 269 an hour before lunch, conceding a lead of 109 after Pakistan’s first-innings 378.

Noman took 6-112 for his ninth haul of five wickets or more in Tests.

Muthusamy magic

With the Gaddafi Stadium taking big turn, South Africa tossed Harmer the new ball in Pakistan’s second innings.

The 36-year-old had Imam-ul-Haq stumped by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne for nought before trapping captain Shan Masood lbw for seven.

Muthusamy then had Abdullah Shafique for 41 and pacer Kagiso Rabada trapped Babar Azam leg-before for 42.

Azam has now failed to score a hundred in 28 Test innings dating back to December 2022.

Earlier, South Africa’s De Zorzi resumed on 81 at the start of the day and carried the fight to Pakistan, completing his second Test century with a six and two singles off Noman.

The left-hander finally holed out for 104 to long-on off Noman, where Shaheen Shah Afridi took a low catch, ending a 208-minute innings containing 10 fours and two sixes.

Noman, who bowled a probing 35 overs, also removed Prenelan Subrayen for four during the session.

Fellow spinner Sajid took the first wicket of the day when he had Muthusamy caught by Salman Agha for 11.

He then wrapped up the innings when he bowled Rabada for nought to finish with 3-98 off 33 overs.

Pakistan fancy chances as spinners run riot in South Africa Test

