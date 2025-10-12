BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 32.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
CPHL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.38%)
DCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.03%)
DGKC 245.82 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.01%)
FCCL 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FFL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
HUBC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
KEL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.49%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.84%)
NBP 203.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.13%)
PAEL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.4%)
POWER 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
PPL 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.02%)
PREMA 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.93%)
PTC 37.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.4%)
SNGP 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
TREET 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.4%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.26%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan 313-5 at close of first day against South Africa

LAHORE: Opener Imam-ul-Haq hit a solid half-century as Pakistan reached 107-1 at lunch on the opening day of the...
Reuters Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 05:43pm
Photo: Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard
Photo: Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

Opener Imam ul-Haq fell agonisingly short of a century on his return to the Pakistan team, but his 93 runs helped them to a commanding 313-5 at the close of the first day of the first Test against South Africa on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, who played his last Test against Australia in late 2023, missed out on a century when he was dismissed two balls from tea but was top scorer on a good day for the home side at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Captain Shan Masood contributed 76, and Mohammad Rizwan was 62 not out at stumps, along with Salman Ali Agha on 52 as Pakistan imposed themselves with the bat.

They won the toss and elected to bat on a pitch expected to become decidedly more difficult as the Test progresses, but lost their first wicket after three balls when Kagiso Rabada had Abdullah Shafique trapped leg before wicket.

The dismissal was only confirmed after a South African review showed the ball swinging in to beat the inside edge.

Pakistan shrugged off the setback to keep up a steady scoring rate and were 92-1 at lunch with Imam reaching his half-century.

Even when Masood was lbw to Prenelan Subrayen for 76, ending a 161-run partnership, Pakistan still looked in control before losing two wickets in the last over before tea.

Imam was in a hurry to reach his ton and, attacking the bowling, got an inside edge to Senuran Muthusamy’s left-arm spin and was snagged at short leg by Tony de Zorzi’s sharp catch.

Saud Shakeel went next ball, the last before tea, as he leaned into his shot and hit it straight back to the bowler, who had to stretch to make the catch.

Pakistan were 199-5 at the end of the second session and then lost another wicket straight after as Simon Harmer had the dangerous Babar Azam leg before for 23.

But Rizwan and Salman added an unbeaten 114 runs for the sixth wicket to take Pakistan past the 300-run mark before the close.

The Test is the first of the new World Test Championship cycle for both teams. South Africa won the last WTC in June when they beat Australia at Lord’s.

Shan Masood World Test Championship Abdullah Shafique toss update ICC World Test Championship 2025 27 Pakistan vs south arfrica test Gaddafi Stadium pitch

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan 313-5 at close of first day against South Africa

Economic development: AI policy to be implemented effectively: PM

Aurangzeb leaves for US to participate in IMF, Wold Bank annual meetings

Govt employees: Housing rent allowance to go up by 85pc

Energy sector under transformation: SIFC officials

Gazans stream back home as Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds

President, PM condemn Afghan aggression, vow to defend sovereignty

Army responds strongly to Afghan border aggression

CCP recommends separation of T&D functions within gas utilities

New code of conduct: PPIB members barred from accepting money, gifts

Read more stories