BML 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
BOP 34.63 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (8.97%)
CNERGY 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.24%)
CPHL 95.06 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (7.16%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.01%)
DGKC 249.75 Increased By ▲ 11.50 (4.83%)
FCCL 58.06 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (5.81%)
FFL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.79%)
GCIL 31.43 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.04%)
HUBC 217.52 Increased By ▲ 11.87 (5.77%)
KEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.8%)
KOSM 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.19%)
LOTCHEM 27.37 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.7%)
MLCF 105.57 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.08%)
NBP 207.01 Increased By ▲ 8.96 (4.52%)
PAEL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (9.13%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.7%)
PIBTL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.29%)
POWER 18.23 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (9.82%)
PPL 188.39 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (4.55%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.13%)
PRL 38.28 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.96%)
PTC 37.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.12%)
SNGP 127.59 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (5.28%)
SSGC 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.28%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (8.09%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.49%)
TREET 29.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
TRG 76.67 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.16%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
BR100 17,353 Increased By 730.1 (4.39%)
BR30 55,342 Increased By 2933.4 (5.6%)
KSE100 165,476 Increased By 7032.6 (4.44%)
KSE30 51,035 Increased By 2294.5 (4.71%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thatta Cement acquires key stake in Pearl Continental Hotels chain

BR Web Desk Published 14 Oct, 2025 04:09pm

Pakistan Services Limited (PSEL) announced on Tuesday that Thatta Cement Company Limited had acquired PSEL’s 28% voting shares.

The development was shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

The notice informed that Thatta Cement has acquired 9,107,800 shares of PSEL for Rs710 per share, which amounts to Rs6.45 billion.

“On account of this acquisition, our total shareholding in Pakistan Services Limited has 9,107,800 voting shares, which represent 28% of the total issued voting shares of the company,” read the notice.

Back in July, AKD Group Holdings (Private) Limited, formerly known as Aqeel Karim Dhedhi Securities (Private) Limited, acquired a significant 27.95% stake in Pakistan Services Limited for Rs6.36 billion.

Pakistan Services Limited is principally engaged in the hotel business and owns and manages the chain of Pearl Continental Hotels.

As per the company’s information available on PSX, PSEL also owns a small-sized property in Lahore, operating under the budget hotel concept.

PSEL also grants a franchise to use its trade mark and name “Pearl Continental”.

PSX psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX listed companies Pearl Continental Hotels

Comments

200 characters

Thatta Cement acquires key stake in Pearl Continental Hotels chain

Aurangzeb, IMF’s Jihad Azour review EFF progress; stresses need for macroeconomic discipline

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Peshawar High Court orders KP Governor to swear in newly-elected CM by Wednesday

Pakistan’s PPL enters into strategic partnership with Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company

Mari Energies engages global mining giants Rio Tinto, BHP to attract investment in Pakistan

Levies official martyred in Swat polio team attack

Pakistan’s RDA inflows up 20%, clock in at $196mn in September 2025

Records tumble as gold gains Rs6,900/per tola in Pakistan to hit fresh record high

TLP chief Saad Rizvi, 3,500 workers booked over violent protests

Pre-1967 Palestinian state with Al-Quds as capital to ‘remain bedrock of Pakistan’s policy’

Read more stories