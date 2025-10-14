BML 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.49%)
Pakistan

Pre-1967 Palestinian state with Al-Quds as capital to ‘remain bedrock of Pakistan’s policy’

  • Palestinians’s freedom, prosperity remain primary concern for Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
BR Web Desk Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 01:42pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed that the establishment of a strong and viable Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital remained the cornerstone of Pakistan’s Middle East policy and would continue to be so.

“The Palestinian people’s freedom, dignity and prosperity remain a primary concern for Pakistan. InshaAllah, the establishment of a strong and viable Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital remains the bedrock of Pakistan’s Middle East policy and will remain so,” the prime minister wrote on X while on his way home after attending the Gaza Peace Summit held in Sharm el Sheikh.

Reflecting on the “potentially transformational nature” of the event, he said that the most important priority for Pakistan was the immediate cessation of the genocidal campaign imposed on Gaza.

PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘man of peace’ at Gaza deal signing

He said that Pakistan was deeply involved in the process and that, along with other brotherly nations, its priority was stated and reinforced consistently.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan’s gratitude to Trump was anchored in his promise that he would make it stop, and delivering on that promise.

“We will continue to express our admiration for President Trump’s unique contribution to peace,” the prime minister said, who also nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize on the occasion to recognise his contributions to world peace.

In a brief address at the ceremony of signing the peace agreement on Monday, PM Shehbaz lauded Trump as a “man of peace” and reiterated his call for nomination of the US president for Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him for his role in brokering the landmark Gaza peace agreement signed in Egypt.

“Peace has been achieved after undying efforts, efforts led by President Trump, who is genuinely a man of peace,” Shehbaz said.

The prime minister said Pakistan had previously nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his “outstanding and extraordinary contributions in stopping the war between India and Pakistan,” and was proud to do so again.

Trump, who co-hosted the summit alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, responded with a smile, saying, “Wow, I didn’t expect that. That was very beautiful.”

Earlier, Trump told the gathering, “We have peace in the Middle East,” marking the accord as a historic moment aimed at ending years of conflict in Gaza.

Trump also praised Army Chief, Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, during the signing ceremony of the Gaza Peace Deal in Egypt.

“I want to thank Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan and my favourite field marshal from Pakistan who is not here (in Egypt to sign the Gaza Peace Deal). Give him my regards,” Trump said while addressing the participants.

Prime Minister Shehbaz was among several world leaders invited to the summit, which celebrated what organisers described as a comprehensive peace framework to stabilise the region after months of negotiations.

Comments

