Sports
India beat West Indies by seven wickets to sweep series
NEW DELHI: India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the second and final Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep at...
NEW DELHI: India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the second and final Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.
Chasing 121 for victory, the home side achieved the target in the final day’s morning session with KL Rahul making 58 not out and B Sai Sudharsan contributing 39.
Comments