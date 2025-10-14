BML 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.74%)
POL brings Razgir-1 well onstream

BR Web Desk Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 10:25am

Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) announced on Tuesday that the Razgir-1 well was brought onstream on October 12 at the Tolanj Production Facility after securing approvals from the regulatory authorities.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“Production from the well is being gradually ramped up and is expected to reach the flow rate of 25.1 million cubic feet per day of gas with 333 barrels per day of condensate by the end of the day, as per the results of commingle production shared by the operator earlier,” the company said.

The pre-commerciality interest of POL is 25%.

POL is involved in the exploration, drilling, and production of crude oil and gas within the nation.

It produces LPG, natural gas, and crude oil, which it sells under the POLGAS brand and through its subsidiary CAPGAS (Private) Limited. In addition, POL manufactures sulfur and solvent oil.

PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX listed companies Chemical companies at PSX

