BML 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.43%)
BOP 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (6.7%)
CNERGY 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.32%)
CPHL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (4.05%)
DCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
DGKC 243.60 Increased By ▲ 5.35 (2.25%)
FCCL 56.10 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.24%)
FFL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.3%)
GCIL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.74%)
HUBC 213.90 Increased By ▲ 8.25 (4.01%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.77%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.05%)
LOTCHEM 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.61%)
MLCF 103.50 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.02%)
NBP 206.60 Increased By ▲ 8.55 (4.32%)
PAEL 54.59 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.45%)
PIBTL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.18%)
POWER 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5%)
PPL 183.79 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.56%)
PRL 37.08 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.6%)
PTC 37.65 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.76%)
SNGP 125.35 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (3.43%)
SSGC 40.48 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.87%)
TELE 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.41%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.37%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.87%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.99%)
BR100 17,072 Increased By 450 (2.71%)
BR30 54,341 Increased By 1932.2 (3.69%)
KSE100 163,302 Increased By 4858.6 (3.07%)
KSE30 50,283 Increased By 1543.1 (3.17%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold breaks $4,100 to hit high on trade jitters, rate-cut optimism

  • Spot gold was up 2.2% to $4,106.48 per ounce
Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2025 09:10am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold broke through $4,100 per ounce for the first time on Monday, hitting another record high on renewed U.S.-China trade tensions and expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts, while silver also rose to an all-time high.

Spot gold was up 2.2% to $4,106.48 per ounce, as of 01:47 p.m. ET (1747 GMT), after hitting a record $4,116.77.

U.S. gold futures for December settled 3.3% higher at $4,133.

Gold has climbed 56% this year and scaled the $4,000 milestone for the first time last week, driven by factors including geopolitical and economic uncertainties, expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts and robust central bank buying.

“Gold could easily continue its upward momentum. We could see prices north of $5,000 by the end of 2026,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures.

Steady central bank purchases, firm ETF inflows, U.S.-China trade tensions and the prospect of lower U.S. interest rates are providing structural support for the market, Streible added.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump reignited trade tensions with China on Friday, ending an uneasy truce between the world’s two largest economies.

Meanwhile, traders are pricing in a 97% probability of a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate cut in October and a 100% chance for December.

Gold, a non-yielding asset, tends to do well in low-interest-rate environments.

Analysts at Bank of America and Societe Generale now expect gold to reach $5,000 in 2026, while Standard Chartered has raised its forecast to an average of $4,488 next year.

“This rally has legs in our view, but a near-term correction would be healthier for a longer-term uptrend,” said Suki Cooper, global head, commodities research at Standard Chartered Bank.

Spot silver rose 3.1% to $51.82, touching a record high of $52.12 earlier in the session, buoyed by the same factors supporting gold and spot market tightness.

Technical indicators show both are overbought, with the relative strength index (RSI) at 80 for gold and 83 for silver.

Platinum rose 3.9% to $1,648.25, and palladium gained 5.2% to $1,478.94.

Gold Spot gold US gold bullion Global Gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold breaks $4,100 to hit high on trade jitters, rate-cut optimism

Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 gains over 4,500 points

Aurangzeb, IMF’s Jihad Azour review EFF progress; stresses need for macroeconomic discipline

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Aurangzeb agrees to achieve early financial closure

Appointment as Member (Finance) in AT: Law ministry seeks candidates’ panel from Punjab govt

Oil edges up as US, China tamp down trade tension

Trump declares end of Gaza war as last Israeli hostages swapped for Palestinian detainees

Pakistan’s Beco Steel to diversify into steel rebar production, plans 5MW solar plant

PQEPC warns of potential plant shutdown

POL brings Razgir-1 well onstream

Read more stories