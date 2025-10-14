Kabul visit of Pak delegation ‘delayed’

ISLAMABAD: A much-anticipated visit of a high-level Pakistani delegation to Afghanistan was marred on Monday due to unspecified circumstances, sources revealed on Monday.

A four-member official Pakistani delegation headed by Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif, also comprised of top security officials, was due to leave for Kabul on Sunday, sources added.

The Defence Minister told the Parliament on Thursday that a high-powered Pakistani delegation would be sent to Kabul to discuss terror related issues. The visit, which was expected to focus on key bilateral issues including border security, terrorism and regional stability, has been postponed for now.

Pak-Afghan border: 23 soldiers martyred, 200 militants killed

Officials have not disclosed the exact reasons for the delay but said the delay in sending the delegation is “unavoidable.”

The Foreign Office spokesperson and Afghan Embassy avoided making any comment on the issue.

However, some Afghan media outlets claimed that Taliban authorities have refused to grant visas to members of the Pakistan’s official delegation.

The media outlets quoting Taliban rulers as saying that they have refused to receive the Pakistani delegation due to prevailing tension between the two neighbouring countries following intense exchange of fire over the weekend.

Furthermore, according to Foreign Office, Pakistan is deeply concerned at the unwarranted aggression by the Afghan Taliban, Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan along the Pak-Afghan border on the night of 11-12 October.

Such unprovoked actions aimed at destabilising the Pak-Afghan border belie the overall spirit of peaceful neighbourhood and cooperative relations between the two brotherly countries.

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan, exercising its right of self-defence, not only effectively repulsed the assaults all along the border, but also inflicted heavy losses on Taliban forces and affiliated Khwarjis, in terms of men, material and infrastructure.

These infrastructures were used to plan and facilitate terrorist attacks against Pakistan. In our targeted and precise response, all possible measures were taken to prevent any collateral damage and protect civilians.

Pakistan greatly values dialogue and diplomacy and a mutually beneficial relationship with Afghanistan. At the same time, the Government of Pakistan continues to closely monitor the situation and would take all possible measures to safeguard its territory and the lives of its people. Any further provocations would be met with an unwavering and befitting response.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025