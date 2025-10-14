Pak humanitarian aid for Gaza lands in Egypt

ISLAMABAD: Coinciding with visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Sharm El-Sheikh to attend Sharm El-Sheikh Summit for Peace, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation dispatched the fifth shipment under the latest batch of humanitarian and relief consignment for the brotherly people of Gaza Strip through Egypt on Monday.

A special chartered aircraft from Pakistan carrying 100 tonnes of humanitarian and relief supplies landed at El-Arish International Airport, Egypt Monday afternoon.

The relief consignment was handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent Society for onward dispatch to the residents of Gaza. The relief items include flour bags, rice, chick peas, cooking oil, fruit cocktails and sweet corns.

The government and people of Pakistan are profoundly thankful to the Egyptian government under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Egyptian Red Crescent Society for facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance from the Government and people of Pakistan for the Palestinian brethren.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025