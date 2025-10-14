Disaster risk: Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to global efforts

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast commitment to global efforts aimed at reducing disaster risk, vulnerability, and losses, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in a message on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

In a statement on Monday the Foreign Office said that reducing disaster risk is essential not only for humanitarian reasons but also for achieving sustainable development and building climate resilience.

In recent years, Pakistan has endured the devastating impacts of climate-induced disasters—from unprecedented floods, such as those in 2022, to recurring droughts and heatwaves. The recent intense monsoon rainfall, which resulted in the loss of lives and livelihoods, is yet another stark reminder of the immense burden Pakistan continues to bear due to climate change.

These experiences have strengthened our resolve to focus on proactive, technology-driven, and inclusive disaster risk management.

Guided by the National Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy 2025–2030, Pakistan is pursuing a comprehensive, multi-hazard approach that emphasizes prevention, preparedness, and resilience-building at the national, provincial, and district levels.

Aligned with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2015–2030), our policies prioritize strengthening early warning systems, advancing anticipatory action, integrating risk reduction into development planning, and leveraging innovation and technology to better anticipate and manage emerging risks.

We also urge the international community to strengthen cooperation, enhance technology transfer, and augment financing mechanisms to enable developing countries to mitigate and adapt to the accelerating impacts of climate change.

On this International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, Pakistan stands in solidarity with all nations in reaffirming our collective responsibility to build a safer, more resilient, and sustainable world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025