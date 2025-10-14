Roshni Baji Programme collaborates with Rotary

KARACHI: K-Electric’s (KE) award-winning Roshni Baji programme, Pakistan’s first all-women community engagement and safety ambassador initiative led by a power utility, received a significant boost as Rotary International extended collaboration for a co-funded project for the sixth cohort.

The collaboration marks another milestone in the journey of this pioneering programme, which continues to empower women, advance community safety across Karachi, and will now strengthen conversations around climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

Since its inception in 2021 with just 40 women, the Roshni Baji programme has grown into a network of 265 empowered ambassadors with inductions from the current cohort, reaching over 880,000 households with crucial messages on electrical safety, energy conservation, and emergency preparedness.

