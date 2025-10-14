A Shared Vision for a Better World: PSQCA’s Journey from Product Quality to System Excellence

Dr Sayeda Zia Batool

Director General, Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA)

Every year on October 14th, the global community unites to celebrate World Standards Day, reflecting on the invisible yet indispensable frameworks that ensure quality, safety, and sustainability. This year’s theme, “Shared Vision for a Better World,” resonates deeply with Pakistan’s journey towards economic resilience and global integration. Being the Director General of Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), I see this vision as a call to action, to not only align our products with the world but to transform our very systems for enduring excellence.

PSQCA, as the National Standards Body, has been the cornerstone of quality infrastructure in Pakistan. Our mandate, derived from the Constitution, empowers us to set the benchmarks that protect consumers and empower industries. The numbers speak to our concerted efforts: a robust repository of over 24,000 Pakistan Standards, with more than 9,322 aligned with ISO and 6,372 with IEC. This proactive adoption provides Pakistani manufacturers with a clear roadmap to compete internationally.

Our conformity assessment regime has been vigorous. In the last two years alone, PSQCA conducted over 10,800 inspections and issued more than 4,300 licenses for mandatory items, ensuring that everything from electrical goods to food products meets stringent safety and quality benchmarks. The successful integration with the Pakistan Single Window- PSW, (making PSQCA one of the first six agencies to link) has streamlined import inspections, with over 59,000 assessments conducted since 2023, translating the government’s ease of doing business vision into a tangible reality for traders.

Building on a Foundation of Quality: However, in today’s interconnected world, product quality is the entry ticket; long-term competitiveness is built on the foundation of reliable systems. This is where our future focus lies. The belief that robust systems are the true drivers of sustainable quality has been cemented by an extensive background in institutional performance evaluation and quality assurance in the education sector. Following the development of the 'Institutional Performance Evaluation Standards for Universities' and a 'Quality Assurance Manual for Higher PSQCA Director General Education,' which were led by me, the vision for PSQCA is to champion this systemic approach across Pakistan’s industrial landscape.

The Future is Systemic: A Paradigm Shift to System Certifications: While we will continue to strengthen our product certification schemes, PSQCA is embarking on a strategic pivot to aggressively promote Management System Certifications. This means moving beyond asking “Is this product well-made?” to ensuring “Is the entire organization capable of consistently producing well-made products, managing its environmental impact, and ensuring worker safety?”

International Standards like ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety) are not just certificates for the wall. They are powerful tools that embed a culture of continuous improvement, operational efficiency, and risk management within an organization. For Pakistani industries, adopting these systems is the key to reducing costs, minimizing waste, and building unparalleled credibility with international partners.

Our Pledge for a Better Pakistan: Our path forward is clear. PSQCA is committed to; Awareness & Capacity Building- Launching nationwide campaigns to educate industries, especially SMEs, on the tangible business benefits of system certifications; Collaboration- Leveraging our MoUs with leading universities to develop local expertise and auditors, creating a sustainable ecosystem for quality; and Digitization- Modernizing our processes to make certification accessible, transparent, and efficient, building on our success with the PSW.

The “Shared Vision for a Better World” begins with a shared commitment to excellence at home. By transitioning from product control to system empowerment, PSQCA aims to make Pakistani industries not just participants, but leaders in the global market. On this World Standards Day, I invite all stakeholders to join us in this transformative journey. Together, we can build a Pakistan where quality is not an afterthought, but the fundamental principle of our progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025