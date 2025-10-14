Markets Print 2025-10-14
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 13, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.90 11.40
2-Week 10.88 11.38
1-Month 10.89 11.39
3-Month 10.92 11.17
6-Month 10.92 11.17
9-Month 10.88 11.38
1-Year 10.91 11.41
==========================
Data source: SBP
