KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 13, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 158,443.42 High: 161,988.13 Low: 157,678.02 Net Change: 4,654.77 Volume (000): 686,327 Value (000): 49,619,985 Makt Cap (000) 4,724,382,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,533.02 NET CH (-) 479.96 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,608.16 NET CH (-) 429.75 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 47,794.78 NET CH (-) 1298.34 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,401.44 NET CH (-) 639.05 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,581.43 NET CH (-) 585.63 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,750.43 NET CH (-) 123.92 ==================================== As on: 13-October-2025 ====================================

