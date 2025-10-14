Markets Print 2025-10-14
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 13, 2025) . ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 13, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 158,443.42
High: 161,988.13
Low: 157,678.02
Net Change: 4,654.77
Volume (000): 686,327
Value (000): 49,619,985
Makt Cap (000) 4,724,382,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,533.02
NET CH (-) 479.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,608.16
NET CH (-) 429.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 47,794.78
NET CH (-) 1298.34
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,401.44
NET CH (-) 639.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,581.43
NET CH (-) 585.63
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,750.43
NET CH (-) 123.92
====================================
As on: 13-October-2025
====================================
